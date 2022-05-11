Doctor cures himself of cancer and launches book to help people struggling with the same disease: ‘I’ve already felt my patient’s pain’ | Goiás

The hematologist Marina Aguiar, 34, told in a book about her story of overcoming after overcoming cancer, in Goiânia. After healing, in 2007, she graduated in medicine and currently works at Hospital do Câncer Araújo Jorge. According to her, the purpose of the publication is to help people struggling with the same disease.
“I have already felt my patient’s pain. I decided to tell my story in a book to help people renew their faith and hope. As I overcame death, I overcame leukemia and turned my pain into a purpose in life”, said the doctor.
On the left, Marina at the time she was fighting the disease; On the right, a photo of when she graduated from medicine — Photo: Montage/g1
The book “Menina dos Olhos” will be released on Wednesday (11), at 5 pm, at Reserva 35 store, in Setor Marista. The work reports from when, in 2006, Marina discovered that she had leukemia, which is a cancer that occurs in the formation of blood cells, until when she had the cure for the disease.
“The book portrays my story of overcoming and miracle, how I faced death, overcame leukemia and turned my pain into life purpose. It is a report with which I hope to bring faith and hope to those who are facing this or other diseases, even when the prospects are not favorable”, said the doctor.
Marina Aguiar, 34, graduated in medicine and currently works at the Cancer Hospital in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
During the period in which she fought the disease, Marina was hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas, in the capital, and underwent cycles of chemotherapy.
At the time, her mother got pregnant and had twins, with the hope that they would be compatible to donate bone marrow, but it didn’t work out. (see photo below).
In 2007, after being disillusioned by a doctor, she started palliative treatment with another professional and managed to achieve a cure.
The mother of a doctor Marina Aguiar got pregnant to try to make the baby compatible to donate bone marrow to her daughter, in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Marina also says that she planned the book for four years and that she is looking forward to its release. She says that the income from the copies will also be donated to institutions that help people with cancer.
“The realization of a project dreamed of by God”, he said.
Currently, the doctor, who specializes in hematology, is the transplant coordinator at Hospital do Câncer Araújo Jorge.
