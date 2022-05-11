EA confirms Lord of the Rings mobile game

THE Electronic Arts (EA)joined the Middle-earth Enterprisesa division of The Saul Zaentz Companyin the development of a new mobile game. The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is a collectible RPG that brings the fantasy and adventure of Lord of the Rings for existing fans and new audiences in a strategic and competitive experience.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is the newest addition to Electronic Arts’ expanding mobile portfolio as the company continues to deliver online experiences and services, reaching more players on more platforms around the world.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile roleplaying games,” said Malachi Boyle, vice president of mobile roleplaying at Electronic Arts. “The team is full of fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, every day, we bring together our great passion and talents to deliver an authentic experience to players. The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations and stylized art immerses gamers and female players in the fantasy of Middle-earth, where they will face off against their favorite characters.”

“We are thrilled to be working with EA once again, this time, to bring a mobile game exclusively inspired by Middle-earth as depicted in JRR Tolkien’s literary works to their fans,” he said. Fredrica Drotos, Chief Brand & Licensing Officer at SZC’s Middle-earth Enterprises. “It is an honor to work with the talented team at Capital Games, whose knowledge and love of tradition is palpable throughout.”

About the game

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will feature an immersive narrative, turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and a wide roster of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Players will be challenged based on the iconic stories of Tolkien’s world, facing the great threats of Middle-earth.

Electronic Arts has a great relationship with Tolkien’s universe, having released titles for PC and consoles based on The Lord of the Rings films and books. In development by Capital Games, a veteran team of experts in the mobile RPG genre, The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth represents the first mobile game developed by EA inspired by the stories, locations, characters and folklore of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is expected to enter limited regional beta testing in mid-2022.