Elderly woman breaks up fight between students in Argentina with slaps and scolding; VIDEO | World

An elderly woman broke up the fight between two students from Argentina with slaps and a harsh scolding, as shown in a video circulating on social media. Watch the VIDEO above .

The images were recorded and published by a student who witnessed the fight earlier this month, but this Tuesday (10), the Argentine newspaper “Clarín” reported the story.

According to the publication, the teenagers are students at a school in Gualeguaychú, in the province of Entre Ríos, 240 kilometers from Buenos Aires.

Video shows widespread fight between state school students on Guarulhos street

Motoboy pierces red traffic lights, hits car and driver starts aggression in Argentina

In the recording, it is possible to see that the woman approached at the moment when the two young women were grappling on the floor of a square and slapped one of the girls.

She calls the girls “shameless two” and seems to know one of those involved in the dispute – precisely the one who pulls her hair and slaps her twice.

“They’re both shameless for going out fighting like that”, says the lady who breaks up the fight. “And you know where I live, [se tem algo errado] you come to my house and tell me. That is wrong.”