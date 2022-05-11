Emotional keys to losing weight

Experience has shown us that success or failure when it comes to losing weight depends on very different factors: putting yourself in the hands of a health and nutrition professional and forgetting about ‘miracle’ diets are, for example, two more guidelines that recommend in to achieve good results.

Also the psychological and emotional factor plays a huge role in the ‘battle’ against the extra pounds.



Today we want to focus on this more emotional facet, hand in hand with the ‘Endoscopic Obesity Treatment Unit’ at Sanchinarro University Hospital in Madrid, to offer you some advice and guidelines to follow when you are on a diet.

Recommendations to maintain willpower and motivation to lose weight:

1. CHANGE YOUR ATTITUDE WITH THE DIET

Before starting a diet, it is important to look at the positive aspects that we are going to achieve, paying less attention to the foods that we will not be able to eat for a while and highlighting the good things that this diet change will bring us in our lives (let’s lose weight, our self -esteem will improve, we will have the opportunity to change our habits, we will feel more agile, our clothes will fit us better…). Think about them daily. This will motivate you.



2. SET SMALL, ACHIEVEABLE AND REALISTIC GOALS

It is much more rewarding to set a small goal and see that we achieve it than it is to set a long-term goal and not receive any. feedback until the end. This approach to dieting will help you to trust yourself more and get better results.

3. HAVE A NOTEBOOK ON HAND

Write down your achievements and difficulties. This will help you to know your strengths and weaknesses and you will be more committed to your treatment. Write daily.

4. MAKE 5 MEALS

Establish stable meal times, every 3 hours, and try to stick to them Monday through Sunday. You will feel that you lead a more orderly life, you will anticipate hunger and therefore have less anxiety.

5. EAT SLOWLY

Try to eat mindfully, being aware of what you are doing. Chew and taste each food. Forget the rush. Your body needs you to calm it down five times a day. If you eat slowly, you will need less food. Plus, you’ll learn to give yourself time that will help you reduce stress.



6. CHANGE REVENUES

Don’t always eat the same thing. Look for new recipes that motivate you and help you enjoy food more. Share these recipes with friends and family, it will motivate you to see that other people like healthy food too. Likes to cook.

7. DON’T OBEY WITH WEIGHT

Weigh yourself once a week, always on the same day and at the same time. Remember that you should watch your weight throughout your life, not just when you’re dieting. Extremes are usually not good (don’t weigh yourself every day and also don’t forget your weight).



8. EXERCISE

Find a sport that you enjoy, that is easy to include in your daily life and if accompanied, even better. Set small, achievable goals again. Start small and build up as you get used to the routine. Don’t overwork yourself, you’ll give up soon if it’s too much effort.

9. HAVE FUN!

Take care of your free time, do activities that you find pleasurable and that help you avoid problems. When you’re happy, you secrete endorphins, which are the ‘feel-good hormones’. If your life is full of pleasant things, you won’t have to keep your stomach full all the time.

10. TOLERATE FRUSTRATION

Do not give up at the slightest failure in the diet. You don’t need to make it perfect, you need to maintain it over time. Allow yourself to fail and learn to resolve it by getting back on your diet as soon as possible.

