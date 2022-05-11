European Union suspends mandatory use of mask on flights and airports | World

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported this Wednesday (11) that, as of next Monday, they will no longer recommend mandatory masks on flights and airports in the United States. European Union (EU).

In a joint statement, Easa and the ECDC say that they will “remove the recommendation for the mandatory use of medical masks at airports and on board flights”. The entities recall, however, that the mask “continues to be one of the best protections against the transmission” of Sars-Cov-2, especially for the most vulnerable people.

“The update of the Joint Protocol on Aviation Health Safety takes into account the latest developments of the pandemic, in particular the levels of vaccination and naturally acquired immunity and the lifting of restrictions in a growing number of European countries”, justify the EU agencies.

Starting next week, rules on mask wearing are expected to vary, with the ECDC recommending that airlines encourage passengers to wear the accessories on flights to or from destinations where wearing a mask on public transport is still mandatory. .

Vulnerable passengers must also continue to wear a mask, regardless of the rules, defend Easa and ECDC, specifying that, in these cases, an FFP2/N95/KN95 type mask must be used, “which offers a higher level of protection than a standard surgical mask”.

‘Step to normalization’

Quoted in the note, Easa Executive Director Patrick Ky highlights that “from next week, masks will no longer be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly in line with the new requirements of national authorities across the country.” Europe on public transport”.

“For air passengers and crews, this is a big step forward in the normalization of air travel,” says Ky, urging passengers, however, to behave “responsibly and respect the choices of others around them.”

The released guidelines also include “a easing of stricter measures on air operations, which will help ease the burden on the industry, while keeping appropriate measures in place,” the EU agencies said.

“While mandatory mask use in all situations is no longer recommended, it is important to be aware that, along with physical distancing and good hand hygiene, this is one of the best methods to reduce transmission,” warned the director. from ECDC, Andrea Ammon.

The measure comes at a time when masks are no longer mandatory in many EU member countries and their respective airlines.