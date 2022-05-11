Giant white shark is monitored in the waters that inspired Spielberg’s film

One gigantic white shark, weighing almost half a tonwas seen swimming off the coast of New Jersey (USA), in the waters from the site of the shark attacks that inspired the movie “Jaws”1975, Steven Spielberg’s mega-success.

The predator in question is well known to marine biologists. His name is Ironbound, and he was first captured and tagged in 2019 in the waters around Nova Scotia (Canada).

In fact, his name comes from West Ironbound Island, near Lunenburg (a small county in Nova Scotia), where he was first seen. Since then, experts have calculated that he traveled more than 21 thousand kilometers.

weighing approx. 460 kilos, the predator is around 20 years old. Researchers at OCEARCH, a non-profit marine organization, study the Ironbound and are responsible for tracking its movement after implanting a tracking device in it.

“When we scored him, he was impressive”Bob Hueter, the organization’s chief scientist, told CNN.

With 4 meters longthe great white had already been recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, before the device detected its location near the US coast in late April.

“He went back and forth from where we found him in Nova Scotia to the Florida Keys several times.“, amended Hueter.

Poster for Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ (1975) Photo: Reproduction

