Grandpa with Alzheimer’s who spent months in silence meets his granddaughter and says the most beautiful word! [VIDEO]

Abhishek Pratap 15 seconds ago News Comments Off on Grandpa with Alzheimer’s who spent months in silence meets his granddaughter and says the most beautiful word! [VIDEO] 0 Views

Recently, the Australian Jamie Glassman had the opportunity to witness the beauty of the circle of life.

PUBLICITY

CONTINUE READING BELOW

Her husband’s 94-year-old grandfather, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was able to meet his daughter, little Elsa, 6 months old – and fell in love with her! 😍

Grandpa with Alzheimer's who spent months in silence meets granddaughter for the first time and speaks again
Photo: Playback / Instagram: @goodnews_movement

Grandpa with Alzheimer's who spent months in silence meets granddaughter for the first time and speaks again
Photo: Playback / Instagram: @goodnews_movement

According to caretakers at the nursing home, the old man hadn’t spoken for months, but everything changed when he found the little girl.

PUBLICITY

CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I felt it was time for him to meet Elsa. I remember approaching her to him, and saying, ‘This is so cute. The baby loves you. Look how she’s looking at you,” Jamie said.

Grandpa with Alzheimer's who spent months in silence meets granddaughter for the first time and speaks again
Photo: Playback / Instagram: @goodnews_movement

In response, grandpa started saying “I love you”. 😭❤️

Grandpa with Alzheimer's who spent months in silence meets granddaughter for the first time and speaks again
Photo: Playback / Instagram: @goodnews_movement

“It was a very emotional moment, one that neither my husband nor I will soon forget,” said Elsa’s mother.

PUBLICITY

CONTINUE READING BELOW

to Jamie, the meeting “awakened” the elderly person as he had not seen them for a long time.. “Babies are a special gift from God to humanity,” she added, adding that she plans to take Elsa to the nursing home more often to spend more time with her grandpa.

Grandpa with Alzheimer's who spent months in silence meets granddaughter for the first time and speaks again
Photo: Playback / Instagram: @goodnews_movement

“She adored him. And, alongside the music, it’s been a healing source in that place. Grandpa changes completely every time he sees her. It’s incredible”, concluded the Australian.

Grandpa with Alzheimer's who spent months in silence meets granddaughter for the first time and speaks again
Photo: Playback / Instagram: @goodnews_movement

PUBLICITY

CONTINUE READING BELOW

Love knows no limits! 🥰

Check out the video:

Source: Good News Movement
Photos: Playback / Instagram: @goodnews_movement

Want to see your agenda on Reasons? Click here and be a contributor to the largest good news site in Brazil.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

What’s behind the mysterious wave of deaths of Russian oligarchs

Most of the Russian oligarchs who died were involved in the oil and gas sectors. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved