GTA 6 ad on Twitter becomes the most liked video game post in the history of the social network

“We want to share more information as soon as we have something to share, so stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of the entire team, we thank you for your support and look forward to taking a step into the future with you!” Rockstar Games. Amidst a series of rumors about what the producer’s new game might bring, the announcement of GTA 6 on Twitter became the most liked video game post in the history of the social network.

On February 4, when briefly announcing the GTA 6, Rockstar couldn’t hope to be the most liked post, 599,000, with video game topics from the entire social network. Second is the June 1, 2020 Tweet in which Sony announced the postponement of the PS5 presentation event, initially scheduled for June 4. The message in question has 510,000 likes and 110,000 retweets.

The 3rd place goes to the announcement of the release date of Splatoon 3. The Tweet published on April 22nd on the Japanese profile of the game collected 364,000 likes in two weeks, witnessing how much awaited Nintendo’s title is in the world. .

As you all know, the social networking platform is under new management and since the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, he emphasized freedom of expression across the platform, saying in a press release: “Freedom of expression is the foundation of a functioning democracy, and the platform is the digital plaza where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. ”. This is certainly an important subject, given the success of the game and its last release being made 9 years ago.

