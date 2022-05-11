Health ends drive-thru vaccination and focuses campaign on health posts

10/May 20:37 By Newsroom / Petrópolis Tribune

Starting next Monday (16), the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in Petrópolis will no longer have the drive-thru option and will have immunization concentrated only in health units. The decision to change three points to Basic Health Units was taken, according to the municipality, due to the advance of vaccine coverage in the city, with 97.7% of the population immunized with at least one dose.

The drive thru calls at Hipershopping Petrópolis, in Alto da Serra, will be held at UBS do Morin. The one installed in Parque Municipal Prefeito Paulo Rattes, in Itaipava, will start working at the district’s UBS. It is worth remembering that, from Monday, vaccination will only take place inside the unit, with no drive-thru option.

The immunization post at Supermercado Extra, in Quitandinha, will also be deactivated and vaccination will take place at the UBS in the same neighborhood. Even with the unification, the immunization schedule was not standardized among the health units.

At Morin’s UBS, vaccination is exclusive to adults and takes place from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. At the Itaipava unit, adults and children are vaccinated, but at different times. Vaccination for both publics starts at 8:30 am, but the pediatric one ends at 4 pm and the adult one at 7 pm. At the Quitandinha UBS, adults and children are served from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm. In all units, service is only available from Monday to Friday.

Vaccination also takes place at the Collective Health Center, on Rua Santos Dumont; at the Itamarati UBS and at the ESFs at Posse and Rua João Xavier.

90% of the population vaccinated with two doses

Until the morning of this Tuesday (10), 260,871 people over five years, including immunocompromised, had already received the first dose, while 240,875 were immunized with the second application of the vaccine. The numbers represent, respectively, 97.7% and 90.2% of the population. In addition, 142,000 people have already received their first booster dose in the city, 46% of the population of Petrópolis.