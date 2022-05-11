How do I know if what I have is depression? Understand! – Metro World News Brazil

Mainly during the pandemic – but not limited to this period – several people had feelings, triggering anxiety, panic attacks and other issues related to the pandemic. mental health. And, one of the questions that many have asked and still ask is: How do I know if I have depression?

First of all, it is important to remember that depression is not a fluke, it’s a diseasewhich needs the respective diagnosis and follow-up by a specialized professional.

And what are the symptoms of depression?

To help you understand better, we have listed below 10 symptoms that are signs that a person has depression:

Easily forget things, have slower thinking, or have trouble concentrating. Which can also be linked to an anxiety frame;

Decreased sexual performance. The person doesn’t necessarily stop doing it, but he doesn’t see it or feel it as something pleasurable;

Anguish, irritability and depressed mood;

Physical pain or symptoms that are not directly linked to a medical problem. We are talking about: tension in the back of the neck, constipation, poor digestion, heartburn, diarrhea, among others.

Greater discouragement and easy tiredness;

Increased sleep and the need to stay in bed longer or insomnia, causing the person to wake up, for example, two hours earlier than they are used to;

There is always a negative tone and outlook to most things;

We feel intense guilt without necessarily a clear reason;

Feelings of meaninglessness in life;

Loss or increase in appetite and consequently weight;

⚠️⚠️⚠️ IMPORTANT ALERT ⚠️⚠️⚠️

We want to emphasize that the text is only informative, therefore, for the respective and correct diagnosis, you must count on the help of a specialized professional. You are not alone!

Remember that if you need to talk or seek guidance, the channel of Life Appreciation Center (CVV)which provides assistance via chat, telephone and e-mail. For more information, click here!

