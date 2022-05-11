I hit the corner and the nail turned black: what could it be and how to end it

Brusque, Tuesday, May 10, by Tiago Kohler Fagundes – I hit the corner and the nail turned black, What can this be? Many people end up facing this type of problem and even think that the nail will fall off or face some kind of more serious injury. But calm down! This is more normal than it sounds and you can solve the situation through steps that are super simple.

Therefore, in today's article, the home life intends to talk a little more about the subject.

I hit the corner and the nail turned black, what could that be?

Generally, the nail becomes blacker due to excess melanin being produced in the region. The excess production of melanin happens mainly because of the body’s attempt to recover what is at the location of the beat.

Another cause that causes the nails to start to turn black right after the tapping is related to the production of melanocyte proliferation. In other words, melanocytes are nothing more than the cells in our skin that are responsible for the production of melanin..

The human body reacts to stimuli, so whenever you tap your fingernail or do anything else, it will react both negatively and positively. Another example that can be cited is the color of your nail, which becomes more yellow.

This can say that the nail is not able to breathe and one of the causes is the excess of enamels. Too much nail polish makes them look older. To avoid yellowing, stop applying the nail polish for a few days.

Finally, the channelFracture Channel” addresses more on this topic of black nails. Check out the material provided below!

