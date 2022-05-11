immunization schedule of the week

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba publishes the schedule of vaccination against covid-19 for the week of May 9 to 13. More than 13,000 people are expected at the city’s vaccination posts.

The new call includes the second dose for children aged 5 to 11 years and booster doses for immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over and for people aged 18 or over.

The schedule also offers recaps of first dose, second dose, and additional booster shots for previously summoned people who did not attend.

where is the vaccine

SMS reinforces that there has been a change in the service locations. Those summoned to receive the third and second anti-covid doses and the public of the recap are attended in nine specific health units. Children up to 11 years old can also be immunized against covid-19 at the Mãe Curitibana Health Unit, in the São Francisco neighborhood.

The elderly, who were previously summoned to receive the flu vaccine and the fourth anti-covid dose, are treated at 97 health units.

Vaccination takes place from 8 am to 5 pm and locations can be found here.

Second booster (fourth dose)

In Curitiba, in addition to immunosuppressed people aged 12 years or older, people over 60 years of age who reached the minimum interval of 120 days after application of the third dose were invited to receive a fourth dose of anti-covid. Seniors can also get the flu shot on the same day.

Schedule for the week from May 9th to May 13th

Child Vaccination

Monday to Friday (9 to 13/5)

*Children need to wait 15 days between flu and covid vaccines

1st dose

Repechage of children aged 5 to 11 years with or without comorbidities

2nd dose (children aged 5 to 11 years)

– For those who received Pfizer:

Monday (5/9): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/14

Tuesday (5/10): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/15

Wednesday (5/11): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/16

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 17/3

Friday (5/13): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/18

– For those who received Coronavac:

Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 11/4

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 12/4

Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 13/4

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 14/4

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 15/4

People aged 12 and over

Monday to Friday (9 to 13/5)

1st dose

– Recap for people aged 12 and over

2nd dose

– Repechage for people who missed the date of application of the 2nd dose scheduled in the Saúde Já app;

– For those who received Pfizer:

Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 18/4

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 19/4

Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 20/4

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 21/4

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 22/4

– For those who received Coronavac:

Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 11/4

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 12/4

Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 13/4

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 14/4

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 15/4

– For those who received Astrazeneca

Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 9/4

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 10/4

Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 11/4

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 12/4

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 13/4

– Janssen single dose booster dose (persons 18 years and over)

Monday (5/9): single dose vaccinated by 3/14

Tuesday (5/10): Single dose vaccinated by 3/15

Wednesday (5/11): Single dose vaccinated by 3/16

Thursday (5/12): Single dose vaccinated until 3/17

Friday (5/13): Single dose vaccinated until 3/18

Booster dose (third dose)

– Persons aged 18 and over:

Monday (9/5): recap of the previously called up vaccinated with the 2nd dose until 9/1.

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with the 2nd dose until 10/1

Wednesday (5/11): 2nd dose vaccinated by 1/11

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 12/1

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 13/1

– Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over

Monday (5/9): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/14

Tuesday (5/10): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/15

Wednesday (5/11): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/16

Thursday (5/12): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/17

Friday (5/13): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/18

Second booster (fourth dose)

– Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over

Monday (9/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 9/1

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 10/1

Wednesday (5/11): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 1/11

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 12/1

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 13/1

– People aged 60 and over*

Monday (9/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 9/1

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 10/1

Wednesday (5/11): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 1/11

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 12/1

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 13/1

*Simultaneously with the fourth dose of the covid vaccine, elderly people aged 60 and over can receive the flu vaccine.

