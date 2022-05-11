In Portugal, proposal wants to give bonus to doctor if patient does not have an abortion | Portugal Giro

Ambulances wait in front of Hospital de Santa Maria, in Lisbon, during the Covid-19 pandemic | Pedro Nunes/Reuters/Arquivo/Feb-2021

A proposal made by the Central Administration of the Health System introduces new evaluation criteria for family doctors in the National Health System (SNS) of Portugal.

The entire medical team would be positively evaluated in the following ways: if the patient did not have an abortion or did not contract a Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD). The revelation was made by the newspaper “Público”.

These new criteria would be applied to physicians from Model B Family Health Units (and their teams). They passed through the General Directorate of Health (DGS) and are under analysis by the Ministry of Health.

In Portugal, the voluntary termination of pregnancy can be legally performed in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

If they go into effect, teams will earn a cash bonus, added to their salary, but only if they meet the targets of the proposed criteria. According to the Central Administration, they would be activities foreseen in the set of health care related to family planning.

João Rodrigues, coordinator of the health care reform, told Rádio TSF that there is no penalty, but rewards for good practices.

— They are not penalized, that word does not exist in this matter, they are rewarded for good practices. No one cuts their base salary, fortunately,” Rodrigues declared.

In Parliament, the proposal generated debate yesterday. The Minister of Health, Marta Temido, responded angrily to questions from the leader of the Left Bloc, Catarina Martins. And she spoke of hypocrisy to classify those who ignore abortion as a penalty for women:

— I think everyone understands that the circumstance of having an IVG (Ivoluntary termination of pregnancy) for the women who have done it, and there are certainly those in this house who have done it, it is deeply penalizing for physical and mental health. And, therefore, not considering this aspect is, at the very least, hypocrisy. (…) We are talking about the performance of health professionals being measured by the better health of users (…) evaluate the use of an IVG as an unwanted act, from the point of view of the impact it has on women’s health.

Temido explained the state of the proposal to the Ministry of Health and apologized for the irritation.

— The Ministry of Health has not yet commented on this indicator, as it has not commented on the others. We are talking about what is the responsibility of monitoring family planning and we are talking about what could be a fragility of a family planning that was not done as we would like and that put a woman in the situation of resorting to IVG. That’s what we’re talking about, let’s be honest,” declared Feared.

Martins attacked:

— The mere consideration that IVG is a failure of family planning is a moral judgment on the women’s decision. It’s unacceptable.

The National Federation of Physicians (FNAM) released a note in which it points to “gender discrimination”, suggests a civilizational setback and highlights the “financial compensation of the different professionals involved in providing global care to these people”.

“For FNAM, the monitoring of sexually transmitted diseases in women – which has no parallel in men – constitutes an unacceptable gender discrimination. Likewise, the inclusion of voluntary termination of pregnancy in this domain is a sign of an incomprehensible civilizational and ideological setback, blaming family health professionals for a personal decision, which only interests people with a uterus.