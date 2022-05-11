InSight probe detects biggest earthquake ever recorded on Mars

NASA’s InSight spacecraft has detected the largest earthquake ever recorded on Mars, or any other planet besides Earth. With an estimated magnitude of 5, the earthquake struck on May 4, but mission researchers need to further analyze the data to understand details of the event, which could reveal information about the interior of the Red Planet.

The “marsquake” (the equivalent of Earth’s earthquake) occurred on the mission’s 1,222nd Martian (Sun) day, increasing the probe’s catalog to more than 1,313 earthquakes recorded since it reached the planet’s surface in November 2018. then, the most intense tremors reached just over 4 in magnitude.

The spectrogram reveals the intensity of the largest earthquake on Mars and outside Earth, recorded on May 4 (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/ETH Zurich)

InSight relies on a highly sensitive seismometer, developed by the Center National d’Études Spatiales (CNES), to study the Martian interior. It detects seismic waves that pass through or reflect off the planet’s crust, mantle and core, determining the depth and composition of these layers.

The geological phenomenon on Mars can reveal not only its internal structures, but also help to understand the formation of other rocky worlds such as the Earth itself and even the Moon. Compared to terrestrial earthquakes, a magnitude 5 event is considered to be of medium size.

InSIght uses the SEIS seismometer to detect earthquakes on Mars (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Still, the marsquake is very close to the upper limit expected by scientists during the mission. Now NASA and CNES teams will dig deeper into the InSight data for details such as the location, nature of the quake and what it might reveal about the interior of Mars.

Bruce Banerdt, mission leader at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), said this quake is sure to provide a view of the planet like no other event. “Scientists will analyze this data to learn new things about Mars in the years to come,” Banerdt said.

The seismogram indicates the speed of seismic waves on the Martian soil (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

InSight completed its main mission in late 2020, but NASA has extended its activities. However, she suffers from the dust storms on Mars, which have blocked her solar panels and lowered her energy levels. The US space agency said the probe will survive at least until the end of the year.

Source: NASA