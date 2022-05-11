iPhone 14 Pro: leaks reveal main cell phone changes

Last Sunday (8), technology youtuber EverythingApplePro, known for its leaks, released alleged changes to the iPhone 14 line. The leakster printed the leaked CAD model and teased out the aesthetic details of the Pro version of the new devices.

The models iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, reportedly will be 0.2mm thicker than the current version, while the camera lenses will grow by 1.92mm in height and 1.72mm in width. The difference in size of the sensors stands out more in the Pro model than in the Max.

The youtuber also claims that the famous “notch” in pill format will be exclusive to Pro models. The side edge will shrink by about 21%, increasing the aspect ratio from 19.5:9 to 20:9 with less rounded corners, according to the youtuber.

Pro Exclusives

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to bring the biggest updates of the generation. In addition to the unique pill-shaped notch, the models will be the only ones to receive Apple’s newest chip, the A16 Bionic.

The main camera will also receive the largest camera sensor made by the company to date, with 48 MP – four times the sensor of the iPhone 13 Pro’s pair of lenses.

One of the discontents is given that Apple seems to be leaving the smaller models of the series “aside”. Both models won’t have chip upgrades or major aesthetic changes, plus the iPhone 14 lineup won’t receive a mini model, rumor has it.