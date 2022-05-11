Israeli strike in West Bank kills ‘Al Jazeera’ journalist, injures another | World

A journalist from the television network “Al-Jazeera” was shot and killed on Wednesday (11) while covering an Israeli attack in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known reporter for the station’s Arabic channel, was shot in the face and died shortly afterwards. Another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based newspaper “Al-Quds” was wounded. His condition is stable.
The shooting took place during an Israeli army attack on the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
The Israeli military did not respond.
Body of Shireen Abu Akleh, journalist for the ‘Al Jazeera’ network, entering the morgue in the West Bank city of Jenin — Photo: Majdi Mohammed / AP Photo
Israel has carried out near-daily attacks in the West Bank in recent weeks, amid a series of attacks against its territory, many of them carried out by Palestinians from Jenin and neighboring areas. The city has been a known militia stronghold for years, according to the Israelis.
Israel captured the West Bank during 1967, and Palestinians claim the territory.
Almost 3 million Palestinians live there, under Israeli military control.