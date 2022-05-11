Journalist killed in West Bank was Palestinian with American nationality and one of the main reporters of ‘Al Jazeera’ | World

Born in 1971 to a Christian family in the occupied part of Jerusalem, the Palestinian, who was also an American citizen, studied journalism at Yarmouk University in Jordan.

Upon leaving, he founded the radio station “Voice of Palestine”, based in Ramallah.

Shireen joined “Al Jazeera” in 1997, a year after the station’s opening, where she became one of its top reporters..

Hoda Abdel Hamid, one of her colleagues in Ukraine, told AFP that she “was without a doubt a very courageous journalist”.

“I asked her: ‘Aren’t you tired?’ Whenever something happened, she was there. She took a lot more risks than I did. But she was very experienced, she didn’t take silly risks,” she highlighted.

In a recent interview with a local agency, Abu Akleh said he felt fear when he was in the field. “I try to position myself with my team in a safe place before worrying about the images,” said the journalist.

Shireen Abu Akleh was wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest with press identification, but was hit by gunfire in Jenin, a Palestinian city where the Israeli army – which has occupied the West Bank since 1967 – has recently multiplied operations.

Tel Aviv has denied responsibility for the reporter’s death. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that “it seems likely that armed Palestinians – who were shooting indiscriminately at the time – were responsible for the sad death of the journalist.”

Several attackers against Israel in recent weeks are from this northern West Bank city and the Palestinian refugee camp next to it.

Continue your fight and fulfill your dreams

In early 2022, the journalist wrote in the magazine “This Week in Palestine” that Jenin does not represent “an ephemeral story in her career, nor even in her personal life”.

“It is the city that manages to change my mood,” he said, because Jenin “embodies the Palestinian spirit that sometimes trembles and falls, but rises to continue its struggle and fulfill its dreams.”

Covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for two decades has made the journalist an icon for many Palestinians. For her colleague and friend Mohamad Daraghmeh, she was also “one of the most important journalists in the Arab world”.

“She was one of the first Arab women to be a war correspondent in the late 1990s, when the role of women on television was still restricted to the presentation of news in the studio,” Dima Khatib, another Al Jazeera journalist, tweeted, calling her fellow “pioneer”.