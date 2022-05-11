Juiz de Fora registers suspected case of acute childhood hepatitis; see what is known about the disease | Wood zone

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) informed the g1 on Tuesday afternoon (10) that a suspected case of a type of acute childhood hepatitis with an unknown cause was reported. An alert about the disease was released last week by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to SES-MG, in addition to Juiz de Fora, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS-Minas) also recorded a suspected case in Belo Horizonte. The cases are under investigation and follow-up, and have been reported to the Ministry of Health.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can have several causes, such as an infection or poisoning from medication or drugs. The main symptoms reported in the suspected case registered in were abdominal pain and vomiting, accompanied by changes in liver enzymes.

Until last Friday (6), the Ministry of Health had reported that it was analyzing seven suspected cases of a type of severe hepatitis in children. Of the suspected cases, four are in Rio de Janeiro and three in Paraná. Now, SES-MG confirmed the cases under investigation also in Juiz de Fora and Belo Horizonte.

Worldwide, more than 200 cases have been identified, especially in Europe. In the United States, 109 are under investigation. On Thursday, Argentina and Panama reported a first case each. The World Health Organization (WHO) has been monitoring cases since April.

Here’s what we know so far:

The first cases were reported on 5 April, when the UK responsible authority notified the WHO of 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown cause in young, disease-free children aged 11 months to 5 years in Scotland.

in Scotland. You symptoms visas in the UK include markedly elevated liver enzymes (substances), often with jaundice and sometimes preceded by gastrointestinal symptoms, particularly in children up to 10 years of age.

in the UK include markedly elevated liver enzymes (substances), often with jaundice and sometimes preceded by gastrointestinal symptoms, particularly in children up to 10 years of age. In the UK, infections with Sars-CoV-2 and/or adenovirus were detected in “several cases”, the WHO said, without specifying how many infections occurred. It is also unclear whether these two viruses were related to hepatitis cases.

In the United States, 109 are under investigation. Of these, five were fatal, according to Agence France Press.

Cases of severe liver inflammation have been detected in 25 US states and territories in children with an average age of just two years, said a senior official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, “vaccination against Covid-19 is not the cause of the disease”.

It has been confirmed that more than half of sick children in the US have tested positive for the so-called “type 41” adenovirus.