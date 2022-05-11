Juiz de Fora registers suspected case of acute childhood hepatitis; see what is known about the disease

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) reported this Tuesday afternoon (10) that a suspected case of a type of acute childhood hepatitis with an unknown cause was reported. An alert about the disease was released last week by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to SES-MG, in addition to Juiz de Fora, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS-Minas) also recorded a suspected case in Belo Horizonte. The cases are under investigation and follow-up, and have been reported to the Ministry of Health.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can have several causes, such as an infection or poisoning from medication or drugs. The main symptoms reported in the suspected case registered in were abdominal pain and vomiting, accompanied by changes in liver enzymes.

Until last Friday (6), the Ministry of Health had reported that it was analyzing seven suspected cases of a type of severe hepatitis in children. Of the suspected cases, four are in Rio de Janeiro and three in Paraná. Now, SES-MG confirmed the cases under investigation also in Juiz de Fora and Belo Horizonte.