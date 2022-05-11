know details of the total lunar eclipse that will be visible in ES

Photo: KBoutdoors/ Pixabay





Between the 15th and 16th, there is an astronomical phenomenon beautifying the sky: a total lunar eclipse, which will be completely visible at all stages. According to Instituto Climatempo, the phenomenon can be seen throughout Latin America, including Espírito Santo.

According to Gaturamo – Astronomical Observatory of the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes), the state of Espírito Santo is in the region of ideal astronomical conditions for the full visibility of the event – but it is the weather conditions that will, in fact, define who in the country will be able to appreciate the event will depend on each region.

read more: Biggest of the decade: total lunar eclipse can be seen in ES. See the date and time!

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon that happens when the Earth is positioned between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow partially or completely on its natural satellite.

The frequency with which the lunar eclipse occurs varies from year to year, but it normally occurs at least twice a year, which is when these celestial bodies are aligned. The duration of an eclipse can be from a few minutes to 3 or 4 hours.

What is the best time to view?

Climatempo explains that, to enjoy the total lunar eclipse, you will need to stay awake between late Sunday night (15th) and early morning Monday (16th). In Brazil, the event will start on May 15, at 11:27 pm and runs until 3:50 am on May 16, 2022.

According to Professor Marcos Calil, the beginning of the eclipse is a special moment.

“This is a time when the Moon will be moving from the penumbra to the Earth’s umbra. It is at this moment that the Moon starts to look “cut” and can be easily observed anywhere in Brazil. Even in cities with high levels of light pollution. That’s when people start paying more attention to the phenomenon.”

The maximum moment of the total lunar eclipse will occur at the beginning of May 16, at 01:11 am, in the early morning hours of Monday. It is at this time that the Moon will be completely immersed in the Earth’s shadow cone, very close to the center of the Earth’s shadow cone.

Professor Calil notes that at the maximum point of the eclipse we will have a moon with a dark reddish hue. Contrary to what many people think, the Moon does not disappear from the sky, but its reddish appearance, even turned to dark brown, makes it very difficult to capture photos and perceive some selenographic details. Selenography is a subdivision of astronomy that studies the surface of the Moon.

The cloud problem…

Climatempo reiterates that the initial analysis, still without great detail, indicates the rapid displacement of a cold front from the South to Southeast Brazil, precisely between May 15th and 16, 2022.

The area of ​​clouds and rain of this cold front could greatly hinder the visualization of the total lunar eclipse in parts of the states of Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio De Janeiro and Espírito Santo.

Blood Moon

The institute explains that the expression “Blood Moon” makes a reference to the reddish hue that the moon is in this eclipse category. Pastors John Hagee and Mark Biltz were responsible for naming the expression that was widely spread in the media. They attributed a spiritual significance to the total eclipses of the Moon in the lunar tetrad that took place in 2014 – 2015.

Influences of the Moon on Earth

According to the GOA, from Ufes, there are several influences that the Moon exerts on the Earth. “Some are exoteric, mystical beliefs, without proof. But of all, without a doubt, the main one is the ebb and flow of the tides”, he explained.

“Just to get an idea of ​​this force, which creates mangroves all over the Globe, the Moon exerts 2 times more forces on the Earth’s surface than the Sun, thousands of times greater than the Moon, and has the same apparent diameter in the sky”, stated Márcio Malacarne, coordinator of the GOA

Malacarne tells that another influence of the Moon is with respect to its color. The reddish color that the Moon takes on during the eclipse messes with our brain and that of many animals, as this is one of the colors that most attracts the brain’s attention, so much so that attention boards use this color.

“And this color variation is also capable of making us more in love. This is my theory (laughs)”, he joked.

Photo: GOA | whew





Malacarne says that this is one of the biggest lunar eclipses of the decade, fully visible from Brazil and Espírito Santo and even with the Moon close to perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit. This makes the Moon appear 30% brighter and 14% larger.

“Some call this phenomenon a Super Moon. With the Eclipsed Moon, the Moon becomes reddish due to the refraction and dispersion of rays through the Earth’s atmosphere that reach the Moon. Others call this reddening of Blood Moon, but it is nothing more than a Total Lunar Eclipse , where the position of the Moon enters this cone”, adds

Another eclipse like this only in 2029

According to Gaturamo, on November 2nd of this year we will have another Total Lunar Eclipse, but it will not be completely visible like this one from Brazil. Only in western Brazil will it be visible in part, before the moon sets.

Neither in Espírito Santo nor on the coast of the Northeast will the November eclipse be visible. The next one as long as this one in Espírito Santo, and in Brazil, only on June 26, 2029.

The phenomenon will last 5h19min from the penumbra. And the shadow part 3h27min (the visible one).

Attendance at the Ufes Astronomical Observatory

GOA will be open to the public from 8pm on Sunday (15th) until at least until 12:30am on the 16th, when the moon will be at most eclipsed, if there is demand.