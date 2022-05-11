Man dies while burying his girlfriend’s body

A 60-year-old man accused of strangling his girlfriend died after suffering a heart attack while burying the victim’s body in his backyard. The case took place last Saturday (7), in South Carolina, in the United States.

According to information from the New York Post, Joseph McKinnon, 60, was spotted lying in his backyard. Neighbors were surprised by the situation and decided to call the police.

Upon arriving at the scene, agents called a medical team to try to revive him, but to no avail. During the service and investigation of the area, something caught the attention of the professionals: McKinnon was close to a shallow grave. Inside it was the body of Patricia Dent, 65.

Read too:

The woman’s body was in plastic bags and her limbs tied. An autopsy found that she was killed by strangulation. The same examination was carried out on the aggressor’s body and the result indicated that he suffered a heart attack.

Before Patrícia’s body was discovered, the elderly woman’s co-workers were surprised by her absence from the coup camp where she provided services. They tried to contact him through phone calls and text messages, but were unsuccessful.