Metal Gear Solid V: nuclear disarmament mission is impossible to complete

Bombs built by banned players cannot be eliminated from the game

Officially launched in 2015, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain marked the end of the relationship between Konami and Hideo Kojima, which clearly delivered a game with incomplete elements. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from dedicating their time to trying to fulfill one of the most challenging missions in the game — fully defuse all atomic bombs produced by multiplayer mode players.

After years of failed attempts, an investigation conducted in partnership with Did You Know Gaming revealed that the search is fruitless. According to the group The Anti-Nuke Gang, who managed to activate a secret scene that plays when the mission is finished, this can only happen with the use of hacks.

The culprit for this is Konami, which did not fix a bug present in Metal Gear Solid V that makes the mission impossible by legitimate means. According to the group, even if a player is banned from the game’s online mode, any atomic bombs they have made are still recorded within the game’s overall count.

The Anti-Nuke Gang also revealed that the PlayStation 3 version of the game has flaws that allow you to add 16 nuclear warheads to anyone’s arsenal in just a few minutes — something that should take weeks. As a result, the process of completely eliminating the threat becomes quite difficult, even among a considerably limited user base.

Player “The Hung Horse” also explained that the console version of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain has at least 40 invincible nukes that are not linked to any base of operations. Equipment appears to be linked to players who have been banned in some way by Konami, but continue to have their builds computed by the game’s servers.

The group claims that while the developer has been contacted and informed about the issue, she never gave an answer or released a fix. Thus, the only way the Anti-Nuke Gang could fulfill its mission was to use a bot that set the amount of active bombs to 0, activating the game’s secret scene — method deemed illegitimate by Konami.

