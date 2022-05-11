Military Boeing 767 is in the air 24 hours and flies for 14,500 km without leaving your country





Airmen from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing (ARW) completed a 24.2-hour flight on a KC-46A Pegasus, the military version of the Boeing 767, between last Thursday and Friday, May 5 and 6, departing and returning to McConnell Air Force Base in Wichite, Kansas, United States.

The KC-46 is the newest aerial refueling platform for the US Air Mobility Command (AMC) and now, after completing the 24-hour flight, holds the record for the longest flight in AMC history.

The flight was not just about bragging rights and entering the history books, but a crucial test of aerial refueling capabilities, a key factor in the US Air Force’s global reach.

This flight took several weeks of planning, requiring collaboration from AMC, Boeing, and various squadrons around the 22nd ARW.

In the weeks leading up to the flight, planning teams had to remain flexible, balancing current operational needs, extreme local weather and logistical challenges that arose from the unprecedented nature of this flight.

Security measures were at the forefront of the flight. The crew’s physical and mental well-being was closely monitored by an on-board medical assistant.

Image: USAF

Image: USAF





The Karolinska Sleepiness Scale, a detailed questionnaire about the present fatigue levels of crew members, was administered to the crew throughout the flight in conjunction with the Psychomotor Vigilance Task test, a test developed by NASA that monitors fatigue levels by measuring cognitive function compared to a pre-flight baseline.

Additionally, the Fatigue Prevention Scheduling Tool, a software that develops an optimal flight schedule for pilots, was implemented for this endurance mission to mitigate the effects of fatigue.

“In flight medicine, our goal is to not only preserve the health and safety of the crew, but also preserve the safety of the missions these crews carry out,” said Major Cory Henderson, assistant aeromedic with the 349th Air Refueling Squadron. “For this mission, we tried to do that from the beginning of the planning and now through the execution phase.”

The crew consisted of six pilots, three refueling boom operators, a photojournalist and a medical assistant. Two teams of pilots took turns in 4-hour shifts. Yet another team of backup pilots, ready to intervene as needed, were focused on collecting data and taking extensive notes. Rotating shifts ensured adequate rest time and mission security.

During the 24 hours of flight, the KC-46 made dry contacts (docking only, no refueling) with another KC-46 also from McConnell Air Force Base, refueled four F-35s from the Marines and was refueled by another KC-46 from the Air Base. .

Another KC-46A seen from the cockpit during night docking – Image: USAF

Pilot takes notes on glass while coordinating route change with air traffic control – Image: USAF





The flight traveled along both US international borders (north with Canada and south with Mexico) as well as along most of both coasts (with the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Pacific to the west). ) before finally landing back at McConnell Air Force Base, traveling over 9,000 miles (about 14,500 km) and completing the longest flight in Air Mobility Command history.

The data collected will be used to determine the feasibility, limitations and potential risks, as well as the unique benefits of the KC-46 for long-haul flights.

“This 24-hour sortie is a critical step in the operational evolution of tanker aircraft, and the role the KC-46 plays in it, helping mobility forces identify how best to operate long-duration sorties, in human aspects. , machines and mission,” said Colonel Nate Vogel, commander of the 22nd Air Replenishment Wing.

“Long-haul flights are inherently fraught with risk, and performing this operation now allows us to identify those risks and then build and apply mitigations in a more controlled environment. The joint force, our allies, and our partners trust our ability to project combat power globally. We need to be ready to run anytime, anywhere. This 24-hour sortie is a big step towards realizing that vision”, concluded the captain.

United States Air Force information