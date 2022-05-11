Mysterious hepatitis in children: WHO already counts 300 cases – Revista Crescer

+



The mysterious wave of hepatitis cases in children continues to grow and has already hit 300 notifications around the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Specialists from various places are doing studies and trying to understand what explains this unusual growth of severe cases of the disease in the pediatric population, but, so far, there are no right answers. Meanwhile, doctors and health officials urge parents to be alert to symptoms to seek a quicker diagnosis.

Jaundice is one of the symptoms of hepatitis (Photo: KidStock/Getty Images)

Of the 300 records of the disease in children in twenty countries, 163, or more than half, are in the UK. Data from the UK Health Safety Agency, UKSHA, released on Friday (6), show that on May 3 alone, 18 more cases were recorded, compared to April 29. According to the WHO, one child died from hepatitis. In the UK, according to the agency, no deaths were recorded, but 11 children needed liver transplants.

According to a report by The Sun, 13 children remain in the hospital, receiving care and 88 have fully recovered and been discharged. Of the 163 UK cases, 91 children tested positive for adenovirus, a common virus that usually causes stomach flu, colds, sore throats and ear inflammation. Despite this, scientists have not yet established a clear link between this virus and hepatitis.

Specialists are analyzing whether the disease may also be related to pet dogs since, according to questionnaires answered by the families of sick children, 64 of 92 cases were related to exposure or contact with dogs. “The significance of this discovery is being explored; pet dog ownership is common in the UK,” the UKHSA said. Another possible relationship that is being investigated is the use of the analgesic and antipyretic paracetamol. Three quarters of sick children had taken the drug.

Meera Chand, UKSHA’s Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections, urged parents to stay calm but be on the lookout for possible symptoms. “It is important for parents to know that the likelihood of their children developing hepatitis is extremely low. However, we continue to remind everyone to be on the lookout for signs of hepatitis – particularly jaundice, when there is a yellow cast to the whites of the eyes – contact your doctor if you are concerned. Our investigations continue to suggest that there is an association with adenovirus and our studies are now rigorously testing this association,” she said. According to her, the disease has affected more children under 5 years of age.

The agency also listed the main symptoms of children who arrived at the hospital and were diagnosed with hepatitis. Are they:

Jaundice (71%)

Vomiting (63%)

Pale stools (50%)

Diarrhea (45%)

Nausea (31%)

Abdominal pain (42%)

Lethargy (50%)

Fever (31%)

Respiratory symptoms (19%)

