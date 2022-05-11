Need for Speed ​​confirmed for late 2022

EA has officially confirmed that Criterion Games’ new Need for Speed ​​will arrive later this year, representing one of its biggest efforts for Christmas 2022.

During the latest financial report, the company confirmed that it is preparing a remake and a game in a major series for early 2023, but before that it will also have some big names hitting stores.

The current fiscal year kicks off with Codemasters’ F1 22 on July 1st and will continue with Madden in August, not to mention FIFA 23 in September. It’s a monthly rhythm of releases and it fits with what we already know about these series.

After that, EA lists the next NHL and the new Need for Speed ​​as their releases for the last 3 months of the year.

For the past 2 years, the NHL series has transitioned from September to October and NHL 23 is expected in October, while Need for Speed ​​will certainly return sometime in October or November, as December is considered too late by publishers.

Recent rumors indicate that the release is set for November and that would fit in with the monthly release pace seen in other games. However, EA still hasn’t confirmed it and also hasn’t addressed the rumors that it will only be released on new consoles and PC.