Samsung Pay is a digital wallet that allows the user to make payments just by bringing the devices closer to the card machine. In this way, physical contact with another person is not necessary, as it is possible to use only the smartphone or smartwatch to make the payment. And now, Nubank customers have one more reason to celebrate: because Samsung Pay now accepts the Nubank card. Below, see how to configure.

Nubank card is now accepted on Samsung Pay

Samsung’s digital wallet allows you to securely register a credit or debit card to make transactions in physical and virtual stores. With it, you can add your cards, and when paying, you can choose which method you want to use. In addition, each transaction made is worth points in Samsung Rewards.

So, check out below, how to add the Nubank card to Samsung Pay:

On the Nubank app home screen, access the option “My Cards”; Then choose whether you want to add your virtual or physical card; After that, choose “Configure”; After that, choose “Add to Samsung Pay”; Ready! You will now be directed to the Samsung Pay app, where you simply follow the onscreen instructions.

Once you have added the Nubank card, the process to pay it with Samsung Pay is very simple. Just follow the instructions below:

Open the Samsung Pay app or drag the phone screen up (with the screen locked or unlocked); Then choose the card for payment; Once this is done, enter the access code (fingerprint or PIN); After that, bring the cell phone closer to the machine; Ready, payment will be confirmed.

