Operation Monarch trailer shows Godzilla and Kong

The moment has come, fans of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard: Godzilla and King Kong land in Caldera this Wednesday (11) for the Operation Monarch event. To celebrate the occasion, Activision has released a launch trailer featuring the titans in a veritable brawl of giants.

In addition to the clash between the beasts, the video showed several new features for the new seasonal period, such as themed skins of the creatures, easter eggs scattered across the battle royale map and of course lots of gunplay. Check it out below:

The new Warzone event will bring a lot of giant-themed news. For King Kong, players can look forward to the legendary “Kong” skin for the Wade operator, the “Temple of Kong” sniper rifle, the “Skull Island Shaker” SMG, and the “Kong’s Scepter” melee weapon.

On the other hand, Godzilla will have the legendary “Godzilla Ghillie” robe for Shigenori and the “Breath of Godzilla” assault rifle. But the news doesn’t stop there: fans can also look forward to the “Mechagodzilla” for the Constanze operator, the “Cybernetic Destroyer” assault rifle and the “Neural Uplink” SMG.

Recently, Raven Software Senior Creative Director Ted Timmins told Charlie Intel that the community can look forward to several references to the big guys, which will be scattered throughout Caldera. Excited about the event?

