Owner explains how she takes care of the new tallest dog in the world

Imagine raising an animal similar in size to a pony indoors. That’s what American Brittany Davis faces with her Great Dane Zeus, now recognized by Guinness World Records as the tallest dog in the world.

The male bred in Texas, USA, is no less than 1,046 meters tall. It was a gift from Brittany’s brother, who had a friend who bred the breed.

Zeus, who came to the family at eight weeks old, was the biggest puppy in the litter. Its huge paws already gave away the size that the dog would reach. At first, her proportions scared the owner, but her love for the dog soon overcame her insecurities.

Brittany explains to the record books that she can’t leave anything on the benches at home, as all objects are within reach of the giant dog. Baby pacifiers and food plates are favorite items to steal.

If you intend to have a dog of these proportions, it is good to prepare your pocket. Zeus eats 12 cups of dog food a day, as well as fried eggs and other treats.

Breed animals tend to have a shorter life span due to health issues. However, the two-year-old dog surprises veterinarians with his excellent physical condition.

The Texas dog is considered the tallest dog alive, but not the biggest that ever lived. This title also belongs to a Great Dane named Zeus, who lived in Michigan, USA, and measured 1,118 meters. He passed away in 2014, at the age of five.

Brittany’s pet doesn’t live alone. In addition to sharing the house with her human family, she also shares rooms with three miniature American Shepherd dogs and a kitten. A more than remarkable team.