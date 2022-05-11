Paraguayan Prosecutor Head of Organized Crime Unit Killed During Honeymoon in Colombia | World

The prosecutor in charge of the Public Ministry unit that prosecutes people linked to organized crime in Paraguay, Marcelo Pecci, was murdered this Tuesday (10) in Colombia.

He was on a honeymoon trip on the island of Barú, near Cartagena de Indias.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez confirmed the death on a social network: “The cowardly murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia leaves the entire Paraguayan nation in mourning. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this tragic incident and redouble our commitment to fighting organized crime,” he said.

Paraguay’s ambassador to Colombia also confirmed the story.

There is still no information about the circumstances of the death. According to the Paraguayan newspaper ABC Color, he was shot dead on a beach.

According to the newspaper, two people approached on a jet-ski and, even from the water, opened fire on the prosecutor. He was taken to the hospital, but arrived there dead, according to “ABC Color”.

Pecci had married journalist Claudia Aguilera on April 30. Hours before the murder, she had announced on a social network that the two were expecting their first child.

Pecci, 45, was responsible for the Specialized Unit for Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking in Paraguay. He acted in several cases that had repercussions in the country. According to texts published on the Public Ministry’s website, Pecci has prosecuted people accused of belonging to organizations linked to drug trafficking and of laundering money for these organizations.

The prosecutor also participated in the investigations that involved the arrest of Ronaldinho Gaúcho in Paraguay. In 2020, the former football player entered Paraguay with a false document. The prosecution understood, however, that Ronaldinho and his brother, who also used a false document to enter the country, had been deceived.

Ronaldinho Gaucho in handcuffs to testify in Paraguay, on March 7, 2020

The prosecutor also prosecuted a Brazilian of Lebanese origin, Kassem Mohamad Hijazi, suspected of heading a criminal organization that provided money and infrastructure for international drug trafficking on the Brazilian-Paraguay border and also in the United States in August 2021.