Passengers arrested for sharing photos of plane crash on board plane

No matter how much faith you have in aeronautical safety, no one would like to receive images of plane crashes the moment their flight is about to take off, right?

What appears to have been a joke in extreme bad taste ended up in a police report in Israel.

A plane that was already taxiing at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday returned to the gate after photos of air disasters appeared on passengers’ phones – sent, Israeli officials believe, by nine people aboard who made the trip. using the iPhone’s AirDrop function.

The incident with the AndoluJet plane, which was supposed to take off for Istanbul, was not an internet cyberattack, said Ofer Lefler, a spokesman for the Israel Airports Authority.

The nine suspects, who police say are Israeli citizens and were among the passengers, were removed and could be prosecuted for disclosing false information, the official said.

The crime is punishable by a maximum sentence of three years in prison in Israel, as reported by the Reuters Agency.

“I’m sure the police and security authorities will find out why they [os suspeitos] did it,” Lefler told Channel 12 TV.

Passengers alarmed by the footage informed the flight crew, and the pilot made the right decision in returning to the gate, Lefler said.

“One woman fainted, another had a panic attack,” a passenger, identified only as Diana, told Channel 12.

The plane took off hours late after a security check of the plane, luggage and people on board, Lefler said.

AirDrop, which Lefler said was the method used for transferring files, allows an iPhone user to send images to other nearby devices if they are configured to accept such input.