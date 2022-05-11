Pilot aborts flight after passengers receive photos of plane crashes on their phones

Photo by Anna Zvereva, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia





A flight of the airline AnadoluJet, which was supposed to depart from Tel Aviv (Israel) to Turkey, was canceled on Tuesday (10), after several passengers received photos of plane crashes on their cell phones. The incident occurred as the plane was taxiing for takeoff, according to a statement released by the Israel Airports Authority (IAA).

The IAA later said that about nine passengers were involved in sending the photos and were arrested. They were removed from the flight and taken in for questioning. Meanwhile, the other passengers had to go through a new security check, before boarding again to their destination, with a delay of a few hours.

According to local Haaretz news, the IAA did not clarify how many people received the photos or whether they were using the same cellular network or brand of phone. Some reports suggested the photos were released through Apple’s AirDrop service, which allows file sharing on nearby devices.

All of the suspects involved in the “poor prank” were around 18 years of age, the police statement read. They are suspected of spreading false information that caused fear and panic among the public, police said.





According to the news site Ynet, the Boeing 737 that would make the flight should take off with 160 passengers. The flight commander was praised by Israeli authorities for returning the aircraft, shortly after learning from the crew that the passengers were receiving the messages.

Below, one of the photos shared with passengers, which refers to an accident involving the Turkish company Turkish Airlines.