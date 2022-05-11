‘Play because it’s worth it’: the stories of programmers working outside Brazil | Technology

Akari Ueda says she made the most of what the college had to offer. During the five years of computer science, she did scientific initiation projects, monitoring, was a volunteer and participated in programming marathons (the so-called hackathons).

A few months after graduation, the 25-year-old software engineer participated in a Microsoft college recruiting program and currently works as a programmer in Canada.

“I didn’t want to leave Brazil, but the curiosity of living abroad and the country’s situation weighed on the decision. I moved to Vancouver in August 2021”, says the software engineer.

The tip that Akari gives to professionals looking for similar opportunities is reinforce your resume and portfolio with qualities you can prove.

“It’s not enough just to write ‘I’m proactive’, anyone can write it. You demonstrate being proactive through your experiences. Participate in events, hackathons, do volunteer projects, show with actions. With the technical part it’s the same thing, writing that you know a programming language doesn’t prove anything. You need to have projects and experiences using that language”, explains Akari.

See below other stories and tips from those who work in the IT market abroad:

From delivery person to developer in 1 year

Food delivery man, pizza chef, market cashier. During the pandemic, 27-year-old Matheus Heck had all these professions while taking a creative industries management course in Berlin, Germany.

Matheus Heck, 27, worked as a TV producer before becoming a programmer — Photo: Personal archive

Graduated in radio and TV, Heck hoped to return to Brazil and work with content production. But, during the course, he had more contact with the world of programming and was won over by the area.

The possibility of working remotely and job security are two other differentials in the IT field, according to the software engineer..

“Production never had a vacancy, it was super difficult. [Em programação]once you are employed in a company with visibility, LinkedIn doesn’t stop, you can choose”, says the programmer.

Heck says that he was interested in programming before deciding that this would be his career and that he accelerated his studies with the help of two intensive courses and that, in total, he studied about a year before getting a job in the area.

For seven months, Matheus has been working at a recruitment startup in the Netherlands – he says he moved to Rotterdam and has long-term plans for a career in Europe.

“My tip is: venture out, play. [Na área de TI] I discovered that by doing much less than in other professions you can be valued. It feels so good,” says Heck.

Another programmer tip is choose a technology and focus on studies. “If you like apps, focus on a mobile development technology, if you like Apple, study Swift [linguagem usada nos apps da marca]. If you still don’t know what you like, choose a general tool that allows you to do everything”, says Heck.

The programmer explains that his remuneration is practically double the minimum wage in the Netherlands and that he has colleagues who earn more in large technology companies on the continent.

Heck’s idea is to gain more experience at the startup where he works until he finds a position with better conditions.

“Here, the companies themselves know that if they don’t pay you well, you’ll leave”, explains the software engineer.

English course turned job in Ireland

The story of Lucas Zerma, 32, as a programmer in Ireland began with an exchange program in 2015. He says that he was already working as a software developer in Brazil and saved money to spend a year learning English.

Lucas Zerma, 31, is a software developer at Microsoft in Dublin — Photo: Personal archive

“I was mentally prepared to work with whatever came my way. My English was very poor, so the focus was on learning the language, but in two weeks I got a job in the IT area, in a family company”, says Zerma.

The programmer explains that started applying for vacancies in Ireland even before the tripusing an English curriculum “full of errors”.

EARN MORE: tips for advancing your IT career

After struggling with communication for the first two years, the programmer says that if communicating well in English is the first point for those who want to work and advance their career outside Brazil.

“If I could give Lucas a tip from ten years ago, it would be to learn English. The developer for being holed up coding, but he has to talk to colleagues, participate in meetings, understand what is being written and spoken. It’s essential”, indicates Zerma.

Despite “earning well” in relation to the salary of a professional from another sector, the Brazilian explains that there are companies that “exploit foreigners”.

“In the beginning, I earned the minimum. Just so I could apply for a work visa”, says Zerma. The developer explains that, in recent years, the cost of living has increased due to the growth in the number of technology companies in the city.

Due to the high cost, the developer moved to a region close to Dublin to have a more comfortable life, paying less in rent.

Graduated in information management, the programmer says he took the opportunity to do a master’s degree in software architecture in Ireland – which opened the door to better jobs in the local market.

About three months ago, he accepted an offer to work as a software developer at Microsoft. Although the entire selection process was done remotely, Zerma believes that already being in Ireland was a positive point for the selectors.

“Having an address and a local phone number makes a difference for recruiters here in Ireland, because it’s easier for them to get someone here than to hire someone who is far away”, says the programmer, who has even interviewed some Brazilians for his team at the technology.

‘Traumatized’ in Portugal

Although language is not a barrier, front-end developer Jean Schwab, 36, had a very bad experience in Portugal.

Jean Schwab, 36, is a front-end developer — Photo: Personal Archive

He says that he worked for a “good company” in the insurance area in Brazil, but was convinced by his curiosity to live abroad. In addition to an attractive salary, the European company offered to pay for the necessary documentation for the work visa.

BARRIERS: low diversity, stress, lack of focus… IT challenges

After selling furniture, appliances and getting rid of the apartment he was renting, Schwab moved to Portugal in April 2021. Ten months later, the developer returned home feeling “traumatized”.

According to him, even those who are immigrating with a certain job are still a minority and may suffer prejudice. Also, Schwab claims he wasn’t prepared to be away from his friends.

“The market is hot, but you have to be careful not to get frustrated. It was the first time I left Brazil to work abroad and I noticed the loneliness of my friends. Living in another country, even though I speak the same language, It’s something that nothing in life prepares you for”, says the developer.

Now, Schwab lives in Curitiba and works remotely for a Canadian company. But he plans to move abroad again. “The new company offers absurd structure and support for outsiders,” he says. “The staff was more receptive and friendly. I was traumatized, but now I feel on a much more comfortable path.”

Daniel Amarante always heard stories of colleagues moving out of the country and thought “when would it be his turn”. He left law school for computer science encouraged by “IT friends” and has been a mobile developer since 2015.

“I always had the idea of ​​living outside Brazil. There came a time when I simply decided that I would look for companies that interested me and apply. Opportunities are something that is created”, says Amarante.

The chance to work outside Brazil came during the pandemic. In November 2020, he accepted an offer from an app company in Sweden.

The developer says that having a degree helped in his immigration process because the document is a way for the company to “prove that it is worth investing in the professional”.