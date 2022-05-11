PlayStation Studios will receive an investment of US$ 300 million

Sony intends to make its exclusive studios even stronger. That is, more investment in PlayStation Studios is coming. According to the Japanese giant at a conference held this Tuesday (10) to present the financial report for the 2021 fiscal year, an investment of US$ 308 million will be made in the house developers.

The focus of applying this amount to devs that are already part of the publisher’s conglomerate goes beyond just delivering more resources for the production of first-party titles. The release of works with the devs’ seal on more platforms is also in the plans.

We plan to increase software development expenses with the aim of strengthening first-party productions at our existing studios by approximately ¥40 billion [US$ 308 milhões]. Thinking ahead, our focus is to expand the gaming industry by strengthening our exclusives and deploying them on more platforms.

The arrival of titles with the PlayStation Studios seal on other platforms is nothing new for the platform. Recently, MLB The Show 22 came to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. God of War, another exclusive, was released for PC.

Square Enix could still be part of PlayStation Studios

Journalist Greg Miller said he continues to hear speculation about Sony’s acquisition of Square Enix. Even with the sale of some US studios, the publisher could end up being part of PlayStation Studios. Understand!