Podcast talks about Putin’s speech and current phase of the war – 05/10/2022 – Podcasts

Russian President Vladimir Putin defied expectations and did not use his speech on Victory Day, which commemorates the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany, to announce an escalation of the war in Ukraine. This is one of the most important political events in Russia, and there was a possibility that Putin would take the opportunity to declare a formal war — which would allow for the call-up of reservists.

Instead, Putin delivered a conventional speech, reaffirming that he had no choice but to invade Ukraine and “denazify” the neighboring country — blaming the conflict on the backs of the US and NATO, the Western military alliance.

In this Tuesday’s episode (10), Café da Manhã talks with the professor of International Relations at USP, Felipe Loureiro, about the adjustment in Putin’s speech and the possible steps of the war in Ukraine from now on.

Listen to the episode:

