PS4 and Xbox One versions are canceled

If you still have a PS4 or an Xbox One and are thinking about playing Gotham Knights, bad news: the DC hero game will only come to the new generation of consoles, that is, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The confirmation was made this Tuesday (10), during the broadcast of the new gameplay focused on the characters Nightwing and Red Hood. WB Games claimed to have canceled last-gen ports to ensure the “best possible gaming experience”. In a press release (via VG247), the publisher said the following:

To provide players with the best possible gaming experience, the game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and will not be available for PS4 or Xbox One consoles.

Originally, Gotham Knights was slated to debut sometime in 2021, but it was delayed so that the development team had “more time to deliver the best experience possible.” Now the title will be released in October 25 2022 — for next-gen video games only.

Learn more about Gotham Knights

Check out more details about the plot of Gotham Knights below (via PS Store):

Batman is dead. A huge new criminal underworld has taken over the streets of Gotham City. Now it’s up to the Batman family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline its cops and fear its criminals.

