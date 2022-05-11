PS4 and Xbox One versions of Gotham Knights canceled

Gotham Knights is an action RPG set for release on October 25, 2022; until then, the game was being developed for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC but today it was revealed that the previous generation versions were cancelled.

According to Eurogamer, Warner Bros. didn’t give much of an explanation for the cancellation of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Gotham Knights, stating only that it aims to “provide players with the best gaming experience possible”.

Along with the cancellation of the last-gen versions, Warner Bros. also released a trailer where you can see the game in action, focusing on two heroes of the game, Nightwing and Red Hood.

“The new video features an extended look at both playable characters as they bring justice to Gotham City’s criminals and investigate clues to the mysterious Court of Owls,” says the Gotham Knights team.

“In this gameplay walkthrough, each hero’s distinctive fighting style and open-world traversal abilities are on full display, from Nightwing’s signature acrobatic and air glider combat to the twin gun skills and powerful jumping ability. of Red Hood.” You can check out this gameplay right now.





This is certainly less encouraging news for those who were interested in playing Gotham Knights on their Xbox One or PS4.

Do you think it was a good decision?