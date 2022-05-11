Pure reflex! Dog falls from the 2nd floor of the residence and is held by a guardian; video

It was a normal day when a resident of Hawkinge, Kent, England, was receiving a package at her door. But, she didn’t expect to develop ‘ninja’ skills to catch her 6-year-old dog, who was about to fall out of a second-story window in the house.

A news published by the Daily Mail, shows records of the security camera of the residence, while the housewife was in the backyard receiving a package, she noticed a strange movement in the window, that’s when she got a big scare.

The family’s border collie, named Clarence, was about to fall, that’s when he ran and managed to pick her up a few inches off the ground. According to the owner, the dog is very attached and wants to be by her side all the time.

“She’s always been an independent bitch, but I think she’s become clingy since the pandemic and working from home, she always wants to be by my side. I just didn’t know how far she would go to do it! The windows were closed, but she managed to push one open. I only realized she was there because the reflection of the sun on the wall moved and caught my attention,” the woman said in an interview.

According to information from the newspaper, the owner was outside for only 5 minutes, but it was enough for the pet to look for a way to go after her. Clarence didn’t suffer any injuries, just a little sore leg for a few hours.

It is notable that the man who was next to the woman was in shock too, the whole action was very fast and left him scared.

Many netizens praised the tutor’s speed and resourcefulness. Thanks to its reflex and attention, the pet can remain safe, despite the risk it has taken.

