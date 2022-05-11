Pussy Riot activist flees Russia disguised as a food delivery guy | Pop & Art

Maria Alyokhina, one of the activists of the Pussy Riot group, fled Russia disguised as a food delivery boy to escape the police and the growing persecution of President Vladimir Putin.

In Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, Alyokhina spoke to The New York Times and spoke about her harrowing escape.

“I was glad I was able to do that because it was an unpredictable and strong farewell. [das autoridades russas]”, she said, who added: “I still don’t fully understand what I did.”

Maria Alyokhina spent her entire adult life fighting for Russia to respect its own constitution and the most basic human rights, such as freedom of expression.

She also wrote the memoir “Riot Days”, and traveled the world with a show based on the work.

Alyokhina was committed to staying in Russia with her struggle, but has now joined the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled since the invasion of Ukraine.

Before her departure, she made a post on social media showing off her electronic house arrest monitoring bracelet. The escape comes after Putin repressed any criticism of his war, and Ukrainian authorities announced that his house arrest would be reversed to 21 days of detention in a penal colony.

In recent months, Alyokhina has been detained six times, each with trumped-up charges in an attempt to silence her political activism, according to the New York Times.

The first time Maria Alyokhina, 33, came to the attention of Russian authorities was in 2012, when her punk rock band Pussy Riot staged a protest against President Vladimir Putin at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

For the act, she was sentenced to two years in prison for vandalism, being released in December 2013.

According to testimony to the New York Times, during the escape, Alyokhina disguised herself as a food delivery man to escape the Moscow police, who were guarding the apartment of friends where she was staying.

As bait and to avoid being tracked, she left her cell phone behind. The activist enlisted the help of a friend who took her to the Belarus border and then took her a week to cross into Lithuania.

Alyokhina says she hopes to return to Russia, but has no idea how that can happen, while even the most dedicated activists are forced into exile. According to the newspaper, new members of the group arrive daily in Vilnius.