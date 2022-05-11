Putin speech and missiles in Black Sea mark 75th day of war

A speech in which Russian President Vladimir Putin classifies the attack on Ukraine as a response to an “unacceptable threat” and the increase in the number of Russian missiles in the Black Sea marked this Monday (9), the day when the invasion of Russia to Ukraine reaches 75th day.

Putin made his speech during the event commemorating the 77th anniversary of Russia’s victory over the Nazis in World War II. He claimed that the invasion of Ukraine was an act of prevention, as there was an “unacceptable threat to us right on our borders”. “NATO countries did not want to listen to us. This means that, in reality, they had very different plans,” Putin said. The president Russian he also said that the families of soldiers who died in the conflict will receive government assistance.

Ukraine’s President Vodolymyr Zelensky countered the Russian leader’s statement. “He who is repeating the horrible crimes of the Hitler regime today, following the Nazi philosophy and copying everything they did, is doomed, as he was cursed by millions of ancestors to start imitating his murderer. And therefore he will lose everything. “, he said.

Missiles in the Black Sea

According to information from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the number of missiles in the Black Sea region has doubled this week compared to last week.

Before, there were three launchers with a total of up to 20 missiles. Today, there are seven with a total of 50 missiles.

At points along the border with Russia, Ukrainian Defense said it saw “the transfer of personnel and military equipment for the replacement of units that have suffered significant losses in Ukraine continues.”

The city of Odessa suffered a missile attack late Monday night (local time). Residents heard explosions and felt buildings shake, according to CNN International.

Other attacks were recorded by Russian forces during the morning and throughout Sunday (8). According to the Ukrainian government, the Russia has used submarines and aircraft to launch missiles at Odessa in recent days.

gas in germany

Sources interviewed by Reuters said that German authorities were preparing for any sudden interruption in Russian gas supplies.

Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany’s imports last year. Since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Berlin has been under pressure to undo the trade relationship, which critics say has helped finance the Russian war.

Officially, Germany’s Economy Ministry through Deputy Chancellor Robert Habeck said the country has made “intense efforts” in recent weeks to reduce Russian energy use.

*With information from AFP and Reuters