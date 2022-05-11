Rabies: Understand the lethal disease that killed three children in MG | Health

Pixabay Bats can transmit rabies

Anger has returned to be one of the most talked about topics in the health area in the last month. In Minas Gerais, three children were victims of the viral disease, transmitted to humans by domestic or wild animals. The cases left the population on alert for an eventual outbreak.

Carla Kobayashi, an infectious disease specialist at the Sírio-Libanês hospital, explains the characteristics of the disease.

“These infected animals transmit to humans through biting, scratching and even licking, depending on the viral load and human contact – if in an open wound, for example. Once infected, the lethality is almost 100%. punctual where there is survival”, he explains.

“It’s a tropism virus in the central nervous system, a very serious condition. It starts with symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain, but quickly progresses to severe neurological symptoms, such as encephalitis, and because of that the lethality is very high” , she says.

According to the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG), the children lived in the same rural community. At least two of them had had contact with bats. There is still a fourth case under investigation – an 11-year-old girl, who showed symptoms, is hospitalized for observation.

Specialist Melissa Valentini, epidemiologist at Grupo Pardini, warns of the danger that can be brought by the animal.

“The Ministry of Health carries out some surveillance with bat captures to assess whether the rabies virus is circulating in certain places. as soon as possible”.

The first assessment is based on the epidemiological link – based on symptoms, such as headache or tingling at the bite site, doctors begin to investigate whether or not the patient has had contact with these animals.

“The incubation period can be a few days or months, it depends a lot on where the bite was”, says Dr. Melissa. There is also an exam that detects the presence of the virus. If the patient is not quickly rescued, however, the chances of survival are slim.

“We need to guide the population. If you are bitten by an animal that you don’t know, look for the health system. Preferably, arrest the animal, the dog or the cat, to observe it. Depending on the place of the bite, the animal’s reactions, the correct protocol will be determined. It is important to remember that rabies exists and that it is present in some situations, mainly in the rural environment, and that prophylaxis has to be started as soon as possible”, he adds.

Dr. Carla recalls that there is a vaccine for the disease, but the doses are only available to those who are most at risk.

“Prevention takes place mainly in the vaccination of domestic animals, vaccination campaigns to reduce the infection of animals by the virus and consequently a transmission. The second way is pre-exposure prevention, with the rabies vaccine in people at risk, who has contact with these animals frequently, such as veterinarians and people very exposed to wild animals”.

Due to the high lethality of the disease, she says that the number of victims reported in Minas Gerais is expected. “In this age group, the condition is expected to be much more serious, even more so if there is contact with bats, wild animals with a probably more intense viral load”.

Is there a risk of an outbreak? Michelle believes not. “Every time there is a viral infection in the animal environment that can infect humans, if this virus circulates wild animals, at some point this infection will happen.”

“The Ministry of Health and the secretariats observe these animals, vaccinate, and if the risk is great, they vaccinate this population. It is not usual to vaccinate for rabies, but there is. There is no need to worry about a rabies outbreak. animals, assess the need for a vaccine in the population most exposed to bats and reinforce the vaccination of dogs and cats, which is already part of our daily lives.”