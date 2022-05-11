Rio registers increase from 6% to 8% in the percentage of positive tests for Covid | Rio de Janeiro

The city of Rio has shown a slight increase in the positivity rate of Covid tests. The positivity rate rose from 6% to 8% in the capital. According to the prefecture, the growth was expected because of the colder climate, but experts warn that it is necessary to take some care and also intensify vaccination.

“There is no ideal level of positivity. Ideally, the virus cannot be transmitted from person to person. So, it is obvious that some very low rates are acceptable, as close to zero as possible, in order to control the spread of the virus. so, an important measure would be the return of the use of mask in closed environments, especially in public transport”, warns the professor of the Institute of Social Medicine of Uerj Mário Dal Poz.

The most efficient way to prevent yourself against Covid is vaccination and protection is only complete with all doses, including boosters. Therefore, researchers and health authorities always say that people who still do not have the complete vaccination schedule should look for health posts.

“We need to increase vaccination. Children between 5 and 11 years, at 50% were fully vaccinated. in the 20-39 age group, young adults, less than 50% have received the third dose so far. this is very little, this has to improve. Then this index and the others will fall further”, explains Celso Ramos, professor at UFRJ and member of the National Academy of Medicine.

According to the municipal health department, Rio has a large network and more than 230 posts offer vaccination against Covid.