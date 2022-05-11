Rockstar Games owner confirms conference to present new projects

According to Take Two’s official website, a new shareholder conference will take place very soon.

In February of this year, the Take Two – company that owns Rockstar Games, 2K and Gearbox – held a conference with its shareholders to present some of the team’s plans for the current year 2022. In this, plans that T2 has for the future were revealed, such as releasing new titles and remasters / remakes by the end of fiscal year 2024 ; may be included bully, red dead, GTA 4 and Midnight Club.

Recently, on the website of the Take Two, there was confirmation that the company will meet its shareholders again and hold a new conference with them; and this will happen very soon, this month. More precisely on the 16th of May at 17:30 by Brasília Time or at 21:30 by Lisbon Time. It is worth remembering that it was converted from “Eastern Time” – East Coast Time – to the respective time zones mentioned above.

As with the plans at the previous conference, we can expect more details about the new remasters and remakes, as well as releases, to be released at this conference. It is worth remembering that on May 18, 2 days after it, rumors point to the announcement of the Remake of Red Dead Redemption – we can see something like this happening at the conference of Take Two.

In related news, protagonists of the GTA 6, return of iconic characters and cryptocurrency system were revealed in leak. “There are three playable characters. Kacey, Ricardo and rose“, the latter being a female character. Secondary protagonists like Tony Prince in GTA 4 return to Grand Theft Auto 6.

In addition, the game appears to be set in the modern day, after all, the official who leaked the information claimed to have only seen a few vintage car models. One of the articles on the game’s news sites mentions storms and hurricanes, as well as reports of crimes you committed in GTA.