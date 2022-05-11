See 9 reasons to consume more protein

Just like fat and carbohydrates, protein is also essential for the maintenance of the body, so much so that we need large amounts for everything to work in an orchestrated way.

It is necessary for the structure, function and regulation of the body’s tissues and organs. “Sometimes their role is to facilitate or regulate, sometimes to become part of a structure. They help muscles to contract, blood to clot and eyes to see. It keeps us alive and well, facilitating chemical reactions and defending us.” against infections”, explains nutritionist Raquel Stimamiglio Sachet.

The name protein means “of fundamental importance”, that is, it is not possible to live without. Studies indicate that it should make up between 10% and 35% of the total calories consumed in a single day. On a 2,000 kcal/day diet, this equates to between 200 kcal and 700 kcal in protein.

Here are some reasons why nutritionists always recommend a daily protein intake, even on more restrictive diets:

1. Increased satiety

Proteins have high satiety power, when compared to carbohydrates and fat, as several studies have shown. “Therefore, meals with higher amounts of protein can help people who cannot go long intervals without eating something”, says nutritionist and doctor of science Natália Pinheiro de Castro.

2. Maintenance and gain of muscle mass

Active people, who train a lot or even those whose work demands more of the muscles, need to have protein added to the diet so that there is raw material for the repair and formation of muscle mass. Protein intake, in this case, also accelerates recovery after intense physical exercise.

“The higher consumption of protein, for some individuals, can favor the retention of muscle mass, improving the metabolic profile”, highlights Castro.

3. Helps to prevent obesity

Some studies have shown that the increase in good proteins (lean meats and eggs, for example) contributes to the treatment or prevention of obesity. That’s because they improve body weight and energy regulation by the body.

4. Tissue renewal

Proteins act in healing, cell multiplication, skin firmness. Gustavo Duarte Pimentel, nutritionist and doctor of science, also recalls that proteins are essential for the growth of children and adolescents, as they play a role in the structure of important organs, including the brain.

5. Maintenance of immunity

Protein plays an essential role in the production of antibodies, responsible for fighting diseases in our body. It is also important for memory and concentration, as they act in the release of neurotransmitters.

6. Prevention of loss of muscle mass

“To maintain muscle mass, especially in elderly people, a good supply of proteins is necessary, whether from plant or animal sources. Proteins also prevent the risk of sarcopenia [processo natural e progressivo de perda de massa muscular]”, says Larissa Brito, PhD in nutrition.

7. Fights emotional hunger

Studies suggest that increasing dietary protein reduces cravings for certain foods at night for those suffering from so-called emotional hunger.

8. Hormone synthesis and enzyme production

A hormone, like insulin, is basically made up of protein, so a good protein intake is essential.

9. Improved digestion

Some foods that are more difficult to digest, such as pepper and ginger, require more energy to carry out the digestion process. That is why it is recommended to consume protein foods together.

The favorite duo of Brazilians, together, are excellent sources of protein Image: iStock

Recommended amount varies

Nutritionists calculate intake based on weight and individual needs. Overall, a normal protein diet is up to 1 g of protein per pound of weight per day.

Nutritionist and doctor of science, Natália Castro, indicates some ways to increase the beneficial and protective effects of the macronutrient:

Always try to eat protein before any other macronutrient;

Make snacks based on low-fat cheeses;

Swap traditional yogurt for Greek yogurt;

Insert eggs in meals;

Swap processed foods for whole foods — whole foods have more protein than refined foods, plus they have more fiber.

Are there cases where your intake is restricted?

In cases of kidney disease, consumption should be restricted according to medical advice. “In kidney disease, a low-protein or low-protein diet delays the need for hemodialysis. In these cases, consumption of 0.6 to 0.8 g of protein per kg of body weight is recommended. around 42 g to 56 g of protein or 168 to 224 kcal in protein”, highlights Castro.

It is worth saying that all people should invest in good proteins with the lowest percentage of fat possible. This care is especially important to prevent cardiovascular diseases, which are associated with excessive consumption of saturated fats. “Protein is important, but it is only one of the nutrients necessary to maintain the health of the organism”, says nutritionist Raquel Stimamiglio sachet.

Sources: Gustavo Duarte Pimentelnutritionist, doctor of science from Unicamp (State University of Campinas), professor at Fanut (Faculty of Nutrition of Goiás) and creator of the channel “Nutritionist Gustavo Duarte Pimentel”; Larissa BritoPhD in nutrition and professor at the University Center of João Pessoa; Natalia Pinheiro de Castronutritionist, PhD in Sciences from USP (University of São Paulo) and member of NutS – Nutrition Science; Raquel Stimamiglio Sachetnutritionist at the Bulimia Nervosa Outpatient Clinic at Ambulim (Eating Disorders Program at Hospital das Clínicas) and at the Tare Group at Protad (Service, Teaching and Research Program on Eating Disorders in Childhood and Adolescence) at IPq-HCFMUSP (Institute of Psychiatry at Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

Other sources consulted: DRI’s – Dietary Reference Intakes

