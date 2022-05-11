see the causes, symptoms and treatments of the disease that mainly affects women – Metro World News Brasil

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease, that is, the body’s defense cells attack healthy cells, causing inflammation in several areas, especially in more visible parts such as joints, skin, eyes, in addition to organs such as kidneys, brain. , heart and lungs.

The condition mainly affects women, aged between 14 and 45 years. Symptoms usually appear from birth, however, lupus is only identified years later, when more intense crises and signs begin to emerge.

The causes are still unknown, but science has detected that it can occur due to environmental, genetic, hormonal factors and the consumption of medicines. The disease is not contagious and also has no cure, so the treatments consist of improving the quality of life.

Symptoms

According to the Tua Saúde website, the main symptoms of lupus are:

Fever;

General malaise;

Weight loss;

Red spots on the skin, especially on the face in the shape of a butterfly’s wing and in other places exposed to the sun;

Loss of hair;

Light sensitivity;

Blurry vision;

Ulcers in the mouth or throat;

Pain or inflammation in the joints;

Seizures;

Abdominal pain;

Mental changes, such as depression or psychosis;

Renal changes, such as glomerulonephritis.

As reported, the disease starts to be detected in adolescence as crises with intense signs begin to appear for a few days or weeks, which may disappear after that period or become constant. Some cases show symptoms of other diseases, such as diabetes or arthritis. That’s why, to establish a more elaborate diagnosis, a visit to a specialist doctor is recommended.

ATTENTION!

This text is intended only to inform, and not to provide a diagnosis about the condition. If you have any doubts, consult a doctor and never use medication without a prescription from a specialist.

