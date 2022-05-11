Sesab warns of antibiotic-resistant bacteria detected in hospitals in Salvador | Bahia

The State Department of Health (Sesab) warned of a bacterium, resistant to the use of antibiotics, identified between January and March this year, in three hospitals in Salvador.

However, the names of the health units were not disclosed, nor if the hospitals are part of the public or private network of the Bahian capital. The risk of infection is only for inpatients or staff working in health facilities. In general, the population is not affected.

Under normal conditions, Enterococus faecium is found in the human intestine and is treated with antibiotics. The problem is when drug resistance arises.

“There is an antibiotic called Vancomycin. [O alerta] It is important for hospitals to be on alert for the emergence of new strains. The great situation that implies this is the possibility that hospitals may experience an outbreak of Enterococci that are resistant to Vancomycin”, explains infectologist Antônio Bandeira.

The biggest concern, according to experts, is with hospitalized patients and with immunity problems.

“The patient’s morbidity increases, the length of stay increases many times because it [a bactéria] can cause intestinal, urinary, blood infection, heart infection”, details infectious disease doctor Clarissa Cerqueira.

In addition to the alert, the State Infection Control Center at the secretariat sent a technical note with a series of measures to prevent contamination. It recommended control measures such as hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfection of the environment with products based on hypochlorite and 70% alcohol, in addition to keeping infected patients in separate rooms and an exclusive team to attend to these patients.

Also according to the note, all suspected or confirmed cases must be reported to the State Infection Control Center. The document also says that the Covid-19 pandemic may have created an environment for the indiscriminate use of antibiotics that favor the emergence of super-resistant organisms.

“We have the idea that antibiotics protect, but the use of antibiotics on a large scale, it changes all my flora in a hospital and the flora of the hospital is selected by resistant bacteria”, explains the intensive care physician, José Mário Teles.

