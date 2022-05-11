Shanghai residents’ anger increases over Covid restrictions | World

The irritation of the population of Shanghai grows more and more with the confinement against covid-19, after more than 40 days of restrictions. The city has been the scene of unusual events, such as clashes in the middle of the street, or the escape of workers from a factory.

China’s most populous metropolis confined its 25 million people in early April in hopes of containing the worst coronavirus outbreak since the first wave in early 2020.

This Tuesday (10), authorities returned to confine residents of four of the 16 regions of the city, which caused indignation of the local population. The areas had already been released in the face of the significant improvement of the pandemic.

Also on Tuesday, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, said that the “Covid zero” policy adopted by the Chinese government to contain the pandemic is “unsustainable”.

Officially, Shanghai recorded more than 500 deaths in a few weeks, a catastrophe for China, where the total toll reported by the authorities since the pandemic broke out in the country is around 5,000 deaths.

Despite a sharp drop in the daily number of cases, the authorities are stepping up their arsenal of anti-epidemic measures, in the name of the “Covid zero” strategy advocated by the Chinese government as proof of its political superiority over the West.

In reaction, the population no longer hides its frustration and does not hesitate to confront the security forces in a country where protests are not tolerated.

On Saturday night, residents dissatisfied with food supplies clashed with civil servants dressed in full protective suits, according to videos posted on social media.

“Agitors” urged neighbors to go beyond the confines of their isolated residence and others to throw objects from their windows, local authorities accused in a statement.

Residents of an isolated Shanghai neighborhood climb on top of a building — Photo: AFP/Hector Retamal

The images taken in the Zhuanqiao neighborhood, authenticated by AFP, show residents rejecting the forces of order, shouting “no to police violence”.

These incidents followed one last week at a factory owned by a third-party company that works for Apple, Quanta, where hundreds of workers broke through barricades to escape. According to Bloomberg news agency, workers feared a tightening of measures against Covid-19.

Since the start of the quarantine in Shanghai, employees have been sleeping at the workplace in spartan conditions, as they cannot return home.

Woman and daughter in isolation region in Shanghai, China, where lockdown has lasted six weeks. — Photo: Reuters

The prefecture guarantees that the Chinese economic capital is winning the battle against Covid. The number of daily cases has dropped to less than 4,000 after having passed 25,000 at the end of April.

Local authorities claim that millions of people have managed to regain some of their freedom in recent weeks. Some may already leave their apartment, but not the building.

Several housing developments have reinstated restrictions, however, even in low-risk areas, according to notices shown by residents to AFP. In them, it is read that it is forbidden to leave the house for several days, with the exception of those who are going to take the coronavirus detection test. It is also no longer possible to order food delivery.

Families fear being taken to quarantine centers, even if their tests come back negative, for the simple fact that there is a positive in the neighborhood.