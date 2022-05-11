Snail infestation in vacant lot worries residents

Snails are transmitters of diseases such as eosinophilic meningitis, which affects the central nervous system.

Residents of Rua Aruaque in the São Francisco neighborhood are bothered by the infestation of snails in a vacant lot, located near the back of the Superintendence of Pharmaceutical Assistance (SAF).

They complain that the problem has been occurring for more than 3 years and say that they have already contacted 156 (communication channel with the city hall) to report it, but nothing has been resolved.

“I made a complaint last year, and they told me that the owner of the land was fined, but there was no appearance by the inspection of the sanitary surveillance to verify the infestation of snails”, said one of the residents.

According to residents, the land has been used for the practice of crimes (Photo: Nilzete Franco/FolhaBV)



The woman informed that the snails invaded the land of her house, but that she is slowly trying to control the problem by using salt. And her biggest concern is that she doesn’t know the risks that this can bring to her mother, who is already elderly.

Still according to her, the land has been abandoned for more than 10 years and has become a place for drug use.

The report was at the scene and found that the walls and back gate of the SAF are also infested with snails.

A single snail is capable of laying 200 eggs at once and reproducing more than once a year. (Photo: Nilzete Franco/FolhaBV)



TOWN HALL – In a note, the Municipal Health Department reported that the land presents favorable conditions for the proliferation of snails, as it has many vegetables and organic material.

He also said that in 2021 the owner has already been notified to carry out the maintenance of the place by cleaning, collecting each animal, in addition to applying lime to the land to eliminate the eggs of the snails. However, staff will return to the site to re-notify the owner to clean up the area.