Sony has high expectations in the remodel

The drop of 600,000 PS Plus subscribers is not viewed with pessimism by Sony. According to Hiroki Totoki, the publisher’s chief financial officer, the service’s remodeling raises great expectations for the Japanese giant and the community’s engagement will make the number grow steadily.

In explaining the numbers displayed in the financial report, Totoki showed confidence in the future of PlayStation Plus. According to him, the company maintained a solid customer base, and not even the drop in active users — about 5.9 million monthly active players stopped accessing the online platform — worries.

Let me give you an overview. Gameplay time is also important. Compared to the previous year, there was a drop, but the demand for staying at home was not as strong between January and February 2021 compared to the previous year.

The growth of PS Plus over the years can be easily seen in the reports, but the fluctuation in the flow of netizens on PSN has been happening even before the pandemic, explained the CFO.

This represents an 8% decrease compared to January and February 2022. Compared to the end of March 2020, there is a reduction of 5.9 million users.

Also according to Totoki, during the pandemic they maintained a community base, and now, the challenge is to keep people interested in continuing in the Sony ecosystem.

The demand to stay at home was a temporary factor, but once it subsided, it seems to me that the high levels of engagement have held up. So in the medium term, PS Plus is not a concern. I’m sure the high level of engagement will continue. That’s a positive view that I have.

About the PlayStation Plus redesign, the CFO spoke about his expectation:

We will start the renovation [do PS Plus] from June on a gradual basis and we would like it to grow stably and be supported by players. I would like you to have high expectations for this along with me.

How will the new PS Plus work?

From June 13th, a new PS Plus will be available for Brazilian players. The service was divided into categories with distinct advantages. Check out:

"Essential": costing BRL 34.90 a month, BRL 84.90 quarterly or BRL 199.90 annually, this plan maintains current benefits, unchanged;

"Extra": interested parties will have to invest BRL 52.90 a month, BRL 139.90 per quarter or BRL 339.90 per annum. This option has over 400 PS4 and PS5 games in the catalog;

"Deluxe": for the price of BRL 59.90 monthly, BRL 159.90 quarterly or BRL 389.90 per annum. This model includes all the benefits of "Essential" and "Extra" and offers 340 PS1, PS2 and PSP titles;

"Premium": The plan will have all the news listed above, plus cloud streaming and PS3 games. Unfortunately, as there is no streaming in Brazil, this plan will not be available in our country;

What are your expectations for the PS Plus remodel?