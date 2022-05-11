Symptoms of Covid-19: see the list of the 30 identified so far

It has been more than two years since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and even with a significant reduction in cases and extensive vaccination against the disease, the new variants and manifestations of the virus in different organisms show new symptoms. Because of this, a recent study evaluated the so-called “long covid”, which has an impact for a long period of time on the infected person.

According to the publication released by CNN Portugal, the long-term Covid-19 continues to show symptoms even after the patient is cured of the acute phase of the disease. Among the main symptoms reported by patients with this condition are memory loss, difficulty concentrating and frequent weakness.

Fatigue

Headache

breathing difficulties

Sore throat

lung injuries

Chest pain

persistent cough

Muscle and joint pain

Anxiety

Depression

insomnia

Difficulty concentrating

mind fog

Memory loss

loss of smell

loss of taste

skin irritations

loss of appetite

vomiting

Abdominal pain

Gastroesophageal reflux

Diarrhea

Urinary and fecal incontinence

Changes in the menstrual cycle

Loss of hair

Goosebumps

profuse sweat

Arrhythmias and heart palpitations

Myocardial inflammation

limb swelling

Recently, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) made an update adding more symptoms to the list of first signs of the virus in adults. Before, only three symptoms were among the main ones: cough, fever and loss of smell. Now, to facilitate the identification of the disease after the government ended mass testing, which gave the right to free weekly tests for the entire population, new symptoms of Covid-19 have been added to the list.

