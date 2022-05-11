The diet that relieves depression

A 12-week randomized control study conducted by researchers at the University of Technology Sydney, Australia, shows that young men achieved significant improvements in depression symptoms by switching to a healthy Mediterranean diet.

“We were surprised by the willingness of young people to adopt a new diet,” said Jessica Bayes, lead author of the research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. “Those assigned to the Mediterranean diet were able to significantly change their original diets, under the guidance of a nutritionist, in a short period of time,” she added.

A doctoral candidate at the UTS Faculty of Health, Jessica said the study was the first randomized clinical trial to assess the impact of a Mediterranean diet on symptoms of depression – a common mental health condition that affects approximately 1 million Australians each year – in young men, 18 to 25 years old. “It’s a significant risk factor for suicide, the leading cause of death in young adults,” she said.

The study contributes to the emerging field of nutritional psychiatry, which aims to explore the effect that specific nutrients, foods and dietary patterns can have on mental health. The diet used in the study was rich in colorful vegetables, legumes and whole grains, oily fish, olive oil and raw unsalted nuts. “This suggests that clinicians and psychologists should consider referring depressed youth to a nutritionist as an important component of treating clinical depression,” she said, adding that the main focus of the research was to increase diet quality with fresh, whole foods, reducing your intake of ‘fast’ foods, sugar and processed red meat.

“There are many reasons why we scientifically think that food affects mood,” explains Jessica. About 90% of serotonin, the chemical that helps us feel happy, for example, is produced in the gut by gut microbes, and there is evidence that these can communicate with the brain via the vagus nerve, in what is called the vagus nerve. gut-brain. “To have beneficial microbes, we need to feed them fiber, which is found in vegetables, fruits and vegetables,” says the expert.

Approximately 30% of depressed patients do not respond adequately to standard treatments for depressive disorders, such as cognitive behavioral therapy and antidepressant medications. “Almost all of our participants remained in the program, and many were eager to continue the diet once the study ended, which shows how effective this intervention was.”

Continues after advertising





